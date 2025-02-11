Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,803 call options on the company. This is an increase of 163% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,589 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 43,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $30.69.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

