Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Stake Cut by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 936,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,917,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

