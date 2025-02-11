Investors Buy Large Volume of Century Aluminum Put Options (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,268 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 473% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,269 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CENX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $554,739.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $962,784.41. This trade represents a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 621,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 89,621 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.50. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

