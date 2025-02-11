Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 35,552 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 330% compared to the typical volume of 8,270 call options.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CLMT opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $25.29.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Jennifer Straumins sold 37,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $810,982.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,184,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,373,896.38. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.