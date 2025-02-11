Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 35,552 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 330% compared to the typical volume of 8,270 call options.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance
Shares of CLMT opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $25.29.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CLMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.
