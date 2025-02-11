Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.92. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Ion Beam Applications Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

