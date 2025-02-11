iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

