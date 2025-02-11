iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (BATS:STLC) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (BATS:STLC – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.32 and last traded at $42.34. 256 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.35.
iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.