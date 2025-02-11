Jacobsen Capital Management Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 293,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Alphabet by 558.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 42,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. China Renaissance upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

GOOGL opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.61 and a 200-day moving average of $174.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

