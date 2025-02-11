JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of JD stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.40. JD.com has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

