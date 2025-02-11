JFrog (FROG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $114.25 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -68.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64. JFrog has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $542,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,532,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,401,837.98. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,080,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,514,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,315,371.52. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,964,565 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

