JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get JFrog alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FROG

JFrog Trading Up 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64. JFrog has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.94 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $542,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,532,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,401,837.98. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 834 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $25,520.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,156. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,964,565. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in JFrog by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in JFrog by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.