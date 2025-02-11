JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after buying an additional 95,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $172.62 and a twelve month high of $278.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

