JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 94,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $5,771,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $172.62 and a 52-week high of $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $762.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

