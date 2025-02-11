Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Shares Up 5.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Just Eat plc (OTCMKTS:JSTTY – Get Free Report) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 4,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Just Eat Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.
About Just Eat
Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.
