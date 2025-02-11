KBC Group NV Acquires 2,197 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 176.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 137,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In related news, CFO Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $62,433.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,316.04. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

OMI stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.