KBC Group NV Acquires 3,000 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 649.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 84,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3,264.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 672,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 38.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 160,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

