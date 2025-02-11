KBC Group NV Buys 1,613 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 126.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $725.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

