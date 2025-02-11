KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 104.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in N-able were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NABL. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in N-able by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on N-able from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of N-able from $11.20 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

N-able stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.42. N-able, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

