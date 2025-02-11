KBC Group NV Makes New $69,000 Investment in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUT. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at about $9,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hut 8 by 21.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 381,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,602,000 after purchasing an additional 307,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 179.7% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 405,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 260,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HUT stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. Hut 8 Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $31.95.
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
