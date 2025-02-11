Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $11.13 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 4.3% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $717.40 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $725.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $629.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.95.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total transaction of $39,897,337.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.24, for a total transaction of $635,527.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,936,593.60. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 756,735 shares of company stock valued at $475,285,232. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

