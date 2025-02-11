Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.42. Approximately 271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

Keyera Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

