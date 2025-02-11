KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $161.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

KKR opened at $147.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

