Kraft Heinz (KHC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

