Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Trading Up 15% – Time to Buy?

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) shot up 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 80,186 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 75,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Kutcho Copper Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 72 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 30,124 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

