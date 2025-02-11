L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.18 and a one year high of $265.74. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,592.94. This trade represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.