Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.31.

Shares of LH stock opened at $245.14 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.99. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,670. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.43, for a total transaction of $2,815,675.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,814.27. This trade represents a 27.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,383 shares of company stock worth $4,408,373. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 86,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,962.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

