Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company's stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

LSCC stock opened at $54.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.98.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,793.92. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $219,393.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,253.65. This represents a 92.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,022 shares of company stock worth $596,502 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2,923.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after purchasing an additional 372,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,217,000 after buying an additional 29,516 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,297,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 878,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after buying an additional 98,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

