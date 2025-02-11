Leerink Partnrs Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for RAPT

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.39). The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $17.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.03. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,316,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 219,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 89,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

