Leerink Partnrs Decreases Earnings Estimates for Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bio-Techne in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share.

TECH has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Shares of TECH opened at $69.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other news, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,035,067.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,619.16. This trade represents a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $89,724,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $44,479,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,040,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,002,000 after buying an additional 354,478 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $20,071,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8,079.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 239,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

