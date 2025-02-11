Leerink Partnrs Expects Increased Earnings for Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Disc Medicine in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.33) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.75). The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.07) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s FY2026 earnings at ($7.69) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($8.80) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($7.74) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($6.31) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IRON. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

Shares of IRON opened at $54.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.73. Disc Medicine has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $77.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after acquiring an additional 70,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 235,115 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 13.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $126,480.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $416,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,503.90. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,921 shares of company stock worth $5,389,978 over the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

