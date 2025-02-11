Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of MLTX FY2025 Earnings

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.22) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.06). The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($4.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.76) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $64.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

