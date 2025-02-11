Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Forecast for REGN Q1 Earnings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $7.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.80. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $36.67 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $10.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $36.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $38.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $690.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $642.00 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $715.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $909.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.86 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

