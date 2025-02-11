Leerink Partnrs Issues Pessimistic Outlook for LH Earnings

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.84. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $15.96 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $19.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $22.13 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.31.

LH stock opened at $245.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $258.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $877,277.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,613.38. The trade was a 45.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,670. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,383 shares of company stock worth $4,408,373. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 115.7% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 620,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,718,000 after buying an additional 65,356 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

