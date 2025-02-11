Leerink Partnrs Lowers Earnings Estimates for Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Q32 Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($4.37) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.38). Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Q32 Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($12.32) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Q32 Bio’s FY2026 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

QTTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Q32 Bio from $80.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Q32 Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Q32 Bio from $85.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of Q32 Bio stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. Q32 Bio has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTTB. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Q32 Bio during the 4th quarter worth $1,977,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q32 Bio by 137.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 246,664 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the third quarter valued at about $8,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q32 Bio by 22.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 24,114 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Q32 Bio by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

