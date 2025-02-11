Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,133,000 after acquiring an additional 522,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Leidos by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,216,000 after buying an additional 405,256 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 24,194.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 377,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,459,000 after buying an additional 375,495 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after buying an additional 283,558 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after acquiring an additional 199,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,260. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $142.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.74 and a 200-day moving average of $157.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

