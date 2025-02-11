Leisure Capital Management Sells 159 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.8 %

JPM stock opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $762.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $172.62 and a twelve month high of $278.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

