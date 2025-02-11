Leisure Stocks Worth Watching – February 09th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, and VICI Properties are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are equity investments in companies that operate in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as hotels, restaurants, theme parks, and cruise lines. These stocks are sensitive to consumer discretionary spending and are often influenced by factors like travel trends, economic conditions, and seasonal fluctuations in demand. Investing in leisure stocks can provide exposure to the entertainment and hospitality sectors and their potential growth opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,326. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,781,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

