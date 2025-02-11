Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

LXEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $152.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

