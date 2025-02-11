Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.
LXEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Down 6.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.
