LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect LightPath Technologies to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LPTH stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.01. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPTH. StockNews.com downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

