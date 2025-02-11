Lincoln Electric (LECO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $995.84 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $169.51 and a one year high of $261.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

