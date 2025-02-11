Lithia Motors (LAD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to post earnings of $7.33 per share and revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $369.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.61. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $405.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,269,320. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tina Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.72, for a total transaction of $392,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,466.16. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,924 shares of company stock worth $8,975,642 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Further Reading

