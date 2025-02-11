Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 450.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

LYV opened at $147.14 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $152.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.31 and a 200-day moving average of $118.99.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

