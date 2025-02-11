LiveOne (LVO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect LiveOne to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LiveOne Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of LVO opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.57. LiveOne has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.
About LiveOne
