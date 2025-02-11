Loar (LOAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Loar to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Loar Price Performance

NYSE:LOAR opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.99. Loar has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $96.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Loar news, Chairman Brett N. Milgrim sold 120,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $9,765,156.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,865,327 shares in the company, valued at $313,748,592.59. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raja Bobbili sold 987,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $80,134,920.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,713,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,030,005.97. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,135,706 shares of company stock worth $92,185,256.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

