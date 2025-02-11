Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Lumentum by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 67.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 141.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Insider Activity

In other Lumentum news, insider Vincent Retort sold 41,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $3,733,879.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,515 shares in the company, valued at $13,205,542.80. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 8,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $715,867.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,688.80. This represents a 27.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,797 shares of company stock worth $7,573,878. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ LITE opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.