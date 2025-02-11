Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.26. 674,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,103,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Specifically, CFO David Day sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,120. This represents a 7.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 408,529 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,580. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director James Rossman sold 149,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $2,917,754.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,643.20. The trade was a 40.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Magnite alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Magnite Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Magnite by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,597,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 109,595 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,845,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Magnite by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.