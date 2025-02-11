Manitowoc (MTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manitowoc Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE MTW opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Manitowoc has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $348.17 million, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

