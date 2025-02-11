MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MannKind in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MannKind from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

MannKind Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

MannKind stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.86 and a beta of 1.28. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

In other news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 67,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $465,323.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,075,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,929.14. This trade represents a 5.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 540,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after buying an additional 16,410 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 31,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MannKind by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

