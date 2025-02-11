Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock Price Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.72. 62,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 80,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Marker Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Marker Therapeutics

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

In related news, Director Steve Elms purchased 11,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $35,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,184. The trade was a 3.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 16 New acquired 554,250 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,773,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,169.60. This represents a 51.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics stock. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Invst LLC owned 0.22% of Marker Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

