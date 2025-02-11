MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $152.73 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 31,149 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.3% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $152,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after buying an additional 73,589,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 882.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,648,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,098,519,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9 %

NVDA stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.